The "Smart Parking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart parking market reached a value of US$ 4.93 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach levels worth US$ 11.59 Billion by 2024 exhibiting a CAGR of 13.4% during 2019-2024.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global smart parking systems market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
Rapidly increasing traffic congestion leading to limited space for smooth flow of traffic is the key factor contributing to the market growth.
With growing urbanization and rising disposable incomes, there has been a rise in the preference for comfortable and luxurious cars. This has escalated the problem of on-road car parking, consequently resulting in the demand for smart parking systems.
Additionally, an increase in governmental regulations for the development of green and smart cities, industrial parks and economic zones to reduce carbon dioxide emissions have also contributed to the demand for SPS.
Moreover, the system is extremely convenient for the users as it reduces unnecessary paper consumption by replacing cash payments for parking with digital invoices sent directly on the user's smartphone.
Furthermore, the thriving international tourism industry is expected to drive the market as these systems can aid in smooth parking operations in popular and congested tourist destinations.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Smart Parking Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by System
5.4 Market Breakup by Technology
5.5 Market Breakup by Component
5.6 Market Breakup by Solution
5.7 Market Breakup by Vertical Type
5.8 Market Breakup by Parking Site
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by System
6.1 Guided Assist System
6.2 Smart Park Assist System
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Ultrasonic Sensors
7.2 Radar Sensors
7.3 Image Sensors
7.4 IoT
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by Component
8.1 Hardware
8.2 Software
8.3 Services
9 Market Breakup by Solution
9.1 Security Surveillance
9.2 Valet Parking Reservation
9.3 License Plate Recognition
10 Market Breakup by Vertical Type
10.1 Government Municipalities
10.2 Commercial Institutions
10.3 Corporate Institutions
10.4 Transport Facilities
10.5 Others
11 Market Breakup by Parking Site
11.1 Off-Street Parking
11.2 On-Street Parking
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 North America
12.2 Europe
12.3 Asia-Pacific
12.4 Middle East Africa
12.5 Latin America
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Price Analysis
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Valeo S.A.
17.3.2 Continental AG
17.3.3 Robert Bosch GmbH
17.3.4 Kapsch TrafficCom AG
17.3.5 Cubic Corporation
17.3.6 TKH Group-Park Assist
17.3.7 Streetline Inc.
17.3.8 Cisco Systems Inc.
17.3.9 ParkMe Inc.
17.3.10 Urbiotica
17.3.11 Skidata AG
17.3.12 Amano McGann Inc.
17.3.13 Swarco AG
17.3.14 Smart Parking Ltd.
17.3.15 Nedap N.V.
17.3.16 Delphi Automotive PLC
17.3.17 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
17.3.18 Siemens AG
17.3.19 Xerox Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/772n51
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005256/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900