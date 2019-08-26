Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 26.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1W1KZ ISIN: AU000000SPZ0 Ticker-Symbol: E8Q 
Berlin
26.08.19
08:33 Uhr
0,070 Euro
+0,001
+1,89 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SMART PARKING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMART PARKING LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SMART PARKING
SMART PARKING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SMART PARKING LIMITED0,070+1,89 %