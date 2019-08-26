Radient Technologies Inc. Announces Amendment to Loan Facility with Moskowitz Capital

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radient Technologies Inc. ("Radient" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: RTI; OTCQX: RDDTF), a global innovator in the industrial scale extraction and downstream processing of premium grade cannabis and hemp derivatives, has amended (the "Amended Agreement") the loan facility currently in place (the "Existing Loan") with Moskowitz Capital Mortgage Fund II Inc. ("Moskowitz" or the "Lender").



Radient, through its wholly owned subsidiary 1631807 Alberta Ltd., allowing the Subsidiary to make several strategic real estate transactions which provided the Company with controlled access to its existing production facility, as well as increased future expansion capacity.

The Amended Agreement provides for the following changes to the Existing Loan:

Principal Amount and Maturity Date: The Amended Agreement increases the total principal amount to CAD $8,500,000 (originally CAD $5,500,000) and extends the maturity date to November 1, 2021 (originally November 1, 2020).

Use of Proceeds: The proceeds of the Amended Agreement will be used by Radient for general working capital purposes.

Shares for Services:

Further the to the Company's press release dated July 29, 2019, Radient would like to clarify that it issued an aggregate of 93,151 common shares for services during the month ended June 30, 2019, rather than the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

About Radient

Radient Technologies provides industrial-scale manufacturing solutions for premium natural ingredients and products. Utilizing its patented MAP extraction technology, Radient delivers superior customer outcomes in terms of ingredient purity, yield, and cost, serving global market leaders in industries such as foods & beverages, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care. Since 2016, Radient has expanded its offerings to enter the cannabinoids market, using its MAP platform to provide premium ingredients that contain a full range of cannabinoid and terpene profiles. Please visit www.radientinc.com for more information.

