Marijuana Correction SolutionPot stocks are down across the board; we can't hide from that fact. But instead of panicking, investors would be better suited to ask themselves why, exactly, the shares are down in the first place.The marijuana correction is happening, yes, but is it happening because pot stocks are in bad shape? Overvalued? Duds? The answer to all these questions, more or less, is "no."The reason we're seeing such a huge dip is that the economy overall is seeing a dip. The trade war with China is heating up, causing concern among investors. On top of that, we're starting to see.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...