CCI Stock Up 16% Since Reporting Q2 ResultsCrown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) shares have been having a great run in 2019, advancing 34.3% year-to-date and 16% since the company reported its second-quarter results in mid-July.One investor who has done well with CCI stock in 2019 is Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).Through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gates purchased 5.3 million Crown Castle shares. It's the foundation's second-largest tech holding next to Microsoft. At the time, those shares were valued at about $593.7 million. (Source: ".

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...