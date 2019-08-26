SportsGrid Inc.: SportsGrid Network Launches on XUMO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2019 / ??????SportsGrid, the nation's first and only 24-hour network for the sports, gaming audience will launch today on XUMO, the leading free, ad-supported TV (FAST) service. Available on channel 719, XUMO users will have access to SportsGrid's real-time convergence of live expert analysis with key statistics and gaming intelligence for sports enthusiasts.

SportsGrid Founder and President Louis M. Maione said, "With the start of the new NFL and College Football seasons, SportsGrid's launch on XUMO is well-timed to connect with the fanatical sports audience. The network will take full advantage of the production studios to create live audio and video content around gambling and will engage fans on gameday like never before."

"Linear, live programming is easy to watch and perfect for this core, loyal audience," said XUMO's head of partnerships and programming, Stefan Van Engen. "Consumption of the sports genre has increased by an average of 8 percent month over month and we are excited to watch that number grow with the new programming SportsGrid is bringing to XUMO."

The network schedule offers 18 hours of live, original programming daily with coverage of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, Tennis and Soccer. The odds, matchups, injury reports, news and more with expert analysts originating from the state-of-the-art television production facilities located in New York City adjacent to Madison Square Garden and at the Meadowlands inside the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jeff Gural, Chairman & CEO of Meadowlands Racing and Entertainment added, "Programming goes where the audience is, and the FanDuel Sportsbook at The Meadowlands is the destination for the sports betting community. We're excited to support SportsGrid and their assets to bring a new dimension to the coverage of the sports betting experience."

About SportsGrid Inc.

SportsGrid is a digital-first linear video network streaming exclusive live original programming providing extensive sports gambling coverage of all the major sports. The network's 18 hours of live programming gives the fanatical sports betting fan the news, scores, odds, rumors, match-ups and insightful expert commentary. The SportsGrid strategic partnership with Sportradar enables the network to integrate their real-time delivery of player and team news, data, statistics and betting intelligence into all the programming on the schedule. SportsGrid is the multimedia destination to serve the massive sports betting audience with the unquestionable best of breed sports wagering programming and data.

ABOUT XUMO

A pioneer in streaming television and media entertainment, XUMO offers over 170 digital channels of free premium programming across 12 genres, including Sports, News, Kids and Family Entertainment, Live Events, Comedy, Lifestyle, Movies, and more. The free, ad-supported service is available in 35 million U.S. households via a multi-screen distribution network of smart TVs, mobile, web and streaming boxes. XUMO delivers its over-the-top (OTT) video-on-demand (VOD) and LIVE linear digital channels through content partnerships with popular media providers such as CBSN, PeopleTV, NBC News, Food52, and HISTORY, as well PGA TOUR, and many others. The company is based in Irvine, CA. Learn more about XUMO at www.xumo.tv and follow @XumoTV on Twitter.

Contact:

SportsGrid

Charles Theiss

+1 (914) 843-1414

comms@sportsgrid.com

Additional Links

SportsGrid

XUMO

SOURCE: SportsGrid Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557393/SportsGrid-Network-Launches-on-XUMO