The independent management and technology consultancy is expanding its presence in the US as part of its Strategy 2025

Chetan Rangaswamy joins BearingPoint as a Partner and will head the firm's US practice effective August 26. Ten years after the management buyout (MBO) of its European Partners, the independent management and technology consultancy is expanding its presence in the US. This is a commitment to re-establishing critical mass in the US market.

"Expanding our US practice is one of the pillars of our Strategy 2025," said Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner of BearingPoint. "The US is one of our core markets outside Europe because it is one of the core markets of our European clients, and we have big plans for future growth with Chetan as our US leader."

Chetan has long experience in industry and in consulting with strong expertise in strategic business advisory and operational excellence. He has worked for Accenture and GEP Worldwide. Prior to joining BearingPoint, Chetan was a Principal at the Hackett Group; in his role as one of the Sourcing and Procurement Leaders, he helped companies realize their potential through procurement transformation, including cost reduction, innovation and strategic supplier engagement.

"Building up the business in the US is an exciting opportunity. BearingPoint is an amazing organization that values people and knows how to cultivate leaders, and on that basis, I am confident that we're going to do great work for our European clients in the US and get them where they want to be," said Chetan Rangaswamy.

As BearingPoint expands its US practice, West Monroe Partners will continue to be BearingPoint's strategic Alliance Partner enabling a full suite of management and technology services to BearingPoint's US clients. While Europe is BearingPoint's home base, it also operates offices in the US and China the key global markets for most of its European based clients.

