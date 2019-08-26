Bitdefender Announces Availability of GravityZone Security for Virtualized Environments on VMware Cloud Marketplace

GravityZone enables customers to protect VMware servers and VDIon premises and in the cloud consistently and efficiently

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, California, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems across 150 countries, today announced its VMware Ready-certified GravityZone Security for Virtualized Environments is available on VMware Cloud Marketplace.

VMware Cloud Marketplace enables customers to discover and deploy validated, third-party solutions for VMware-based platforms - across public, private and hybrid cloud environments. Once validated, partners can easily publish their solutions for VMware customers across platforms. Customers will be able to access these third-party partner solutions directly from their cloud environments, while also being able to experience the convenience of features such as notifications, reporting, and analytics.

Now that GravityZone is featured on VMware Cloud Marketplace, even more organizations can add award-winning protection for VDI and servers running on-premises and in VMware Cloud on AWS in an agile and efficient manner. In addition to next-generation defenses, GravityZone offers VMware customers a single point of security management for their entire hybrid-cloud estate, simplifying security operations, maintaining comprehensive visibility and ensuring security-policy consistency across clouds.

"We're excited to have GravityZone available on VMware Cloud Marketplace," said Andrei Florescu, Director of Product Management, Datacenter and Cloud Security at Bitdefender. "GravityZone consolidates industry-leading workload-security capabilities for a variety of VMware environments-from vSphere to VMware Cloud on AWS to NSX-T. GravityZone helps VMware customers solve the security vs. operational efficiency and infrastructure performance dilemma by maximizing protection, automating security administration, and increasing ROI on VMware infrastructure."

"We are pleased to see Bitdefender GravityZone available on VMware Cloud Marketplace," said Milin Desai, GM, Cloud Services at VMware. "Validated technologies, such as GravityZone enable IT teams to reduce cost, increase efficiency, and create operational consistency across cloud environments. We're excited to work with partners such as Bitdefender to empower customers to fully leverage their cloud investments."

For more information on GravityZone Security for Virtualized Environments please visit: bitdefender.com/sve.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems in more than 150 countries. Since 2001, Bitdefender innovation has consistently delivered award-winning security products and threat intelligence for people, homes, businesses and their devices, networks and cloud services. Today, Bitdefender is also the provider-of-choice, used in over 38% of the world's security solutions. Recognized by industry, respected by vendors and evangelized by our customers, Bitdefender is the cybersecurity company you can rely on www.bitdefender.com

VMware, VMware Cloud and VMware Cloud Marketplace are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833268/Bitdefender_Logo.jpg