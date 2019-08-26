RIWI Corp.: RIWI to Present at the MicroCap Leadership Summit and at TEDx Toronto

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2019 / RIWI Corp. (CSE:RIW)(OTC PINK:RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, is pleased to announce that it has been selected to present at the fourth annual MicroCap Leadership Summit, hosted by MicroCapClub, on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Westin Chicago Northwest Hotel in Itasca, Illinois, and also at the 11th annual TEDx Toronto event on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Toronto's Evergreen Brick Works.

Neil Seeman, RIWI's Chief Executive Officer and Daniel Im, RIWI's Chief Financial Officer, will deliver the MicroCap presentation. The MicroCap Leadership Summit utilizes a small group format whereby the Company will present to retail and institutional investors throughout the day. Concurrently with the presentation on September 27, 2019, RIWI's updated investor presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" page of the RIWI website, located at https://riwi.com/investor-info/.

For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit http://microcapclub.com/summit.

Danielle Goldfarb, RIWI's Head of Global Research, will be speaking at TEDx Toronto on October 26, 2019. Ms. Goldfarb will argue that the most critical, predictive insights come from people left out of most behavioral and opinion data. Her talk will discuss how RIWI technology accesses these disengaged voices to better predict election and referenda results, economic inflection points, and social unrest.

For more information about TEDx Toronto, please visit https://tedxtoronto.com/.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com.

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (below US$300 Million market capitalization) trading on United States, Canadian, European, and Australian equity marketplaces. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view-only access. MicroCapClub's mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor community, produce educational content for investors, and promote better leadership in the microcap arena. For more information, visit http://microcapclub.com

