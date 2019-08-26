Vitamin Energy, LLC: VitaminEnergy(R) Appoints New Regional Vice President of Drug & Grocery Chains

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2019 / VitaminEnergy, the healthy, on-the-go functional energy shots, recently appointed Tim Duncan as their new Regional Vice President of Sales of Drug & Grocery Chains.

In his new role, he will be responsible for expanding the VitaminEnergy brand reach to customer in the Drug and Grocery classes of trade in the Northeast and Midwest.

Duncan joins VitaminEnergy from Strategic Sales and Marketing, where he contracted with emerging companies as a consultant by helping them to become retail ready and bring their products the mass retail channels of distribution. He also served many national supplier companies as their broker selling products to convenience store, grocery, drug, mass retail and military retailers. Duncan comes to VitaminEnergy with over twenty years sales, operations and marketing experience in various management positions, including management of personnel, retail trade marketing and wholesale trade and brand development with American Greetings, Service Advantage, Advantage Solutions and Navajo.

"Vitamin Energy presents an exciting and unique opportunity for me to utilize my experience in sales and marketing to bring an impressive and stimulating new product to an established category", says Duncan. VitaminEnergy is FUNCTIONAL ENERGY that delivers more to the consumer than a burst of pep. The same 2-ounce shot, in addition to energy, provides a supply of Vitamin C equal to more than 10 oranges, or infused with Vitamin B-12 pulled from 14,000% of B-12 Vitamin or an energy shot with recovery power and pain relief from CBD."

Tim Duncan joins the senior management team of Vitamin Energy, LLC which is led by CEO and co-founder Nick Mihnovets; VP of Business Development, Larry Greenway; and VP of Sales, Philip Gates.

Vitamin Energy LLC is the maker of VitaminEnergy Functional Energy Shots. Vitamin Energy LLC products are available through various distributors including Core-Mark, McLane, HT Hackney, GSC, MR Williams as well as many reginal distributors. The term "Energy, with Benefit" has been trademarked to support their position as an energy shot that provides additional functions.

