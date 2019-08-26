The global paper edge protectors market size is poised to reach USD 394.06 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of eco-friendly packaging. In addition, the booming e-commerce industry is also anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The ripple effect of environmental sustainability-driven trend has started to penetrate the global packaging industry. This trend is leading vendors to focus on making edge protectors from paper and corrugated cardboard. End-users are also increasingly selecting sustainable packaging solutions due to the associated environmental concerns. Large retailers are aiming to reduce wasteful packaging, and consumers are expecting more sustainable packaging options from vendors. The increasing focus on adopting green packaging materials, such as paper edge protectors, helps in reducing environmental pollution caused by the packaging industry. With the rising demand for eco-friendly products, packaging companies are also increasingly innovating to introduce greener secondary packaging products and systems. Thus, such initiatives will drive the global paper edge protectors marketduring the forecast period.

Furthermore, the increased internet penetration has also supported the growth of the e-commerce businesses. In order to improve the customer service and retain existing customers, e-commerce vendors are focusing on their product packaging to prevent its hampering during transportation and handling. Hence, the growing e-commerce business are expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Kunert Gruppe

Packaging Corp. of America

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Sonoco Products Co.

VPK Packaging Group NV

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Paper Edge Protectors Market can be broadly categorized into the following by product:

Angular

Round

Key Regions for the Paper Edge Protectors Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

