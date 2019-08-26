The global rice syrup market size is poised to reach USD 448.97 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing popularity of organic rice syrup. In addition, the rising demand of rice syrup from food services industry is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Currently, the growing health consciousness among consumers has led to a shift in their preferences toward the consumption of organic food products, which are sourced from high-quality natural ingredients and are devoid of any synthetic additives. The increasing popularity of organic rice syrup is majorly driven by several product launches. In addition, to tap into the immense potential of the organic food products category, many vendors have ventured into this category and are selling their organic rice syrups. Hence, the increased availability and popularity of organic rice syrup is expected to drive the growth of the global rice syrup market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, rice syrup has been increasingly used by the food services industry, as well as individual consumers, as a natural sweetener for preparing food products. The food services industry uses rice syrup as a natural sweetener to impart enough sweetness to the products, such as cereals, energy bars, energy shot blocks, rice milk, puddings, chilled beverages, confections, salads, muffins, pancakes, and waffles. Moreover, rice syrups have been readily used as a suitable alternative to high-fructose corn syrup in the preparation of organic food-based products by manufacturers in different countries. Therefore, such increased application areas of rice syrup in the food industry is a major driver, which is expected to drive the growth of the global rice syrup market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

Habib-ADM Ltd.

Lundberg Family Farms

Meurens Natural SA

Windmill Organics Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Rice Syrup Market can be broadly categorized into the following end-users segment:

Conventional rice syrup

Organic rice syrup

Key Regions for the Rice Syrup Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

