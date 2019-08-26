Visiongain Publishes Global MV Protection Relay Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Type (Electromechanical & Static Relay and Digital & Numerical Relay), by Connected Load (Feeder Lines, Transformers and Motors) and End User (Utilities and Industrial), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• MV Protection Relay is a medium voltage protective relay which signals the switching mechanism to operate once they detect the overcurrent or other abnormal or unacceptable condition

• The relays monitor sensor outputs and enable the breaker to operate to protect the system when preset limits are exceeded, hence the name protective relays.

Market Overview and Trends

• In September 2018, Schneider Electric launched a new technology, 72.5kV switchgear for offshore wind farms. It's application of Medium Voltage technology benefits over traditional 72.5kV equipment in ways of safety, configuration and operation

• The current 72.5kV was costly and intended for heavy and transmission purposes, the company developed a new generation of 72.5kV applicable to all high voltages standards but with the benefits of Medium voltage switch gear

Download samples here:

https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-mv-protection-relay-market-report-2019-2029/download_sampe_div

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increased expansion of Transmission & Distribution Networks

• Upgrading of Existing Substations and Feeder Line Protection

• Growth of the Renewable Industry

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Lack of Investments from Governments in Grid Stability

• Increasing competition from the unorganized sector

To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-mv-protection-relay-market-report-2019-2029/

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Type

• Electromechanical & Static Relay Systems Market, 2019-2029

• Digital & Numerical Relay Systems Market, 2019-2029

Connected Load

• Feeder Lines Market, 2019-2029

• Transformers Market, 2019-2029

• Motors Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Utilities Market, 2019-2029

- Power Generation

- Power Distribution

• Industrial Market, 2019-2029

- Oil & Gas

- Metal & Mining

- Chemical & Pharmaceutical

• Commercial & Institutional Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global MV Protection Relay market.

• There have been a considerable number of product launches, product developments, mergers, and acquisitions recently in the global MV Protection Relay industry.

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Basler Electric

Benchellal Electrical Engineering

CS Electric

EKOSinerji

Emerson Electric

Fanox

Hawker Siddeley Switchgear

Honeywell International

Kingsine Electric Automation Co Ltd

KONCAR Electronics and Informatics Inc

Omron

Sprecher + Schuh

TI

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Yokogawa Electric

Yuanxing Electronics Co., Ltd

To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg