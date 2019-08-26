Vancouver Film School and Capilano University announce new degree pathway partnership

Announcement Highlights:

Four accelerated academic pathways now link Vancouver Film School's (VFS) Digital Design; Acting for Film and Television; Writing for Film, Television and Games; and Film Production diploma programs with Capilano University's (CapU) Design in Visual Communications and Performing Arts Bachelor degree programs.

Students can obtain both a production diploma and a degree in as little as three years when studying full-time.

Pathway students will be immersed in Vancouver's film, animation, game, and design industries through both the VFS and CapU campuses and will benefit from career guidance and expertise from industry mentors, instructors, and guest speakers at both institutions.

NORTH VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capilano University and Vancouver Film School are proud to announce their partnership to establish accelerated academic pathways. Beginning in September 2019, four new pathways will allow students to complete both a diploma at VFS and a bachelor degree at CapU in three years of full-time study.

Both VFS and CapU are award-winning Canadian institutions delivering film and entertainment art programs driven by a cross-section of industries in the creative arts. This partnership further enhances opportunities for students at both institutions. It provides student mobility opportunities and helps to prepare graduates to pursue their career ambitions in the creative economy, both locally and globally.

"This is a special partnership for Vancouver Film School," says Jon Bell, managing director, VFS. "Capilano University's standard of excellence and commitment to academic achievement speaks for itself, and will enable us to create a route for creatives looking for new career opportunities. We couldn't be more excited to deliver this pathway to market."

The four new pathway programs launching in September 2019 are:

VFS Digital Design (1 year) - CapU Bachelor of Design in Visual Communication (2 years)

VFS Acting for Film and Television (1 year) - CapU Bachelor of Performing Arts (2 years)

VFS Writing for Film, Television & Games (1 year) - CapU Bachelor of Performing Arts (2 years)

VFS Film Production (1 year) - CapU Bachelor of Performing Arts (2 years)

These degree pathways provide international students the opportunity to apply for a work permit in Canada following their studies.

"Over the last 30 years, Vancouver Film School has earned its place among the best global entertainment production training institutions through the commitment to industry-immersive education," says Ted Gervan, dean, faculty of fine and applied arts at Capilano University. "VFS and CapU are listening to industry and providing solutions to help address skilled labor shortages in our sector. This partnership offers pathway students a new advantage in building their creative careers. We're proud to be working closely with VFS on this project."

About Capilano University

Capilano University is a teaching-focused university based in North Vancouver, with programming serving the Sunshine Coast and the Sea-to-Sky corridor. The University enrols more than 10,150 students each year and offers 95 programs, including bachelor's degrees in areas as diverse as film, jazz, early childhood education, and tourism management. Capilano University is named after Chief Joe Capilano, an important leader of the Squamish (S?wx_wú7mesh) Nation of the Coast Salish people. Our campuses are located on the territories of the Lil'wat, Musqueam, Sechelt (shíshálh), Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations.

About Vancouver Film School

In 1987, VFS revolutionized entertainment arts education with the introduction of the world's first one-year intensive film production diploma program. Today, VFS is Canada's premier post-secondary entertainment arts institution, offering acclaimed and award-winning one-year diploma programs in 3D animation, film, TV, programming, video game, motion and interactive design. For the past 30 years, VFS has been devoted to delivering the highest quality education, and developing the next generation of leaders in the entertainment and creative media industries.

