1WorldSync to expand Product Content Management and Syndication portfolio through the acquisition of LANSA content syndication toolset

LANSA Data Sync Direct and SyncManager enhance 1WorldSync's robust product offerings

EWING, New Jersey, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync , the leading provider of product content solutions, announced today that they have acquired Data Sync Direct and Sync Manager, product content syndication solutions from LANSA, (a division of Idera, Inc.), a provider of low-code application development platform tools.

Now, 1WorldSync provides more flexibility for customers to integrate product content with enterprise systems. In addition, 1WorldSync will enable more robust digital content syndication and management capabilities.

The Data Sync Direct and SyncManager product content syndication solutions address data alignment as well as regulatory and trading partner proprietary requirements. Used by the world's largest consumer packaged goods (CPG) and medical device companies, these solutions have a proven history and strong pedigree in product data synchronization. These solutions ensure that product data exchanged between trading partners is accurate and follows universally supported specifications as well as market-specific, including GS1 Standards and the Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN).

"This combination of solutions will allow 1WorldSync to more quickly scale the connectivity between trading partners," said 1WorldSync Chief Executive Officer, Karin Borchert, "Adding these significant capabilities to our portfolio will enable our global customer community to meet the requirements of their trading partners and regulatory bodies with speed and accuracy."

About 1WorldSync