Ivrnet Inc.: SMS Concierge Launched with High Profile Calgary Transit Project

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2019 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSXV:IVI) Building upon the success of the new capability to manage professional associations - announced previously on August 9th, 2019 - Ivrnet is pleased to announce a further extension of Ivrnet Central's capabilities and client base through the successful release of the "SMS Concierge".

Concierge is an SMS information system that provides automated answers to questions asked via SMS as well as contact center connection to live agents to engage users in more complex discussions. Concierge allows companies to cost-effectively and rapidly answer questions texted to short codes, long codes, and toll-free numbers across North America. It also provides users access to frequently sought information such as company promotions, contact information, events, and programs through texting.

In addition to automated answers, Concierge integrates call center agents with SMS to engage in complex discussions and provides a set of call center tools to manage each communication, including help desk ticketing and escalation capabilities. MMS capabilities allow users to provide visual information to an agent by simply taking and texting a picture from their mobile device. This capability has notably been deployed in 2019 to implement a 'hotline' that simplifies the reporting of crimes in progress or evidence of prior events.

The first live launch of the Ivrnet Concierge was with Calgary Transit's safety text message service in April 2019. This 24/7 service allows customers to discretely report immediate safety concerns by texting 74100. Citizens receive an automated reply when their message has been received, followed by a real-time conversation with Calgary Transit employees, who dispatch officers as required. This tool has greatly enhanced Calgary Transit customers' safety and security, keeping citizens out of conflict while reporting issues.

"The new Concierge service is one of the largest leaps forward for Ivrnet Central in the last 2 years", stated Andrew Watts, CEO of Ivrnet. "The service started with the most demanding of applications - the exchange of emergency information between government bodies and large populations of citizens. Integrating this capability into Ivrnet Central allows us to provide new capabilities to our corporate clients and associations, allows us to provide a new set of services to existing clients, and opens up yet more markets for 2019."

Concierge is the second major addition to Ivrnet's industry leading product suite in 2019.

About Ivrnet

Ivrnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value added business automation software. Our products and services are delivered through the internet and traditional phone network. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people, mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently, and personalized communication between people and automated systems. Ivrnet's applications are accessible through nearly any form of communication technology, at any time, from anywhere in North America via voice, phone, fax, email, texting, and the Internet.

