Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2019) - Codebase Ventures' (CSE: CODE) (FSE: C5B) (OTCQB: BKLLF), through its Pressland, subsidiary, has signed a non-binding letter of intent to form a development partnership with New York City-based All Tech Is Human. All Tech Is Human (www.alltechishuman.org) was founded in 2018 by David Ryan Polgar, a pioneering tech ethicist who paved the way for the hotly debated issues around Facebook, user privacy and digital wellbeing. He regularly writes, speaks and consults about the impact of technology.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Codebase" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_tkm20fzz/Codebases-subsidiary-Pressland-signs-non-binding-LOI-to-develop-partnership-with-All-Tech-is-Human

All Tech Is Human, which acts as a catalyst and connector for tech change, is creating a hub for the ethical technology ecosystem that promotes knowledge-sharing and collaboration, tackling the thorniest tech/society issues. The organization unites a broad group of industry leaders, technologists, academics, non-profits and commercial stakeholders to tackle issues around public trust, data ownership and media transparency. Their ethical tech summits, held across the United States, are sponsored by the Tech and Society Solutions Lab at Omidyar Network.

Pressland is led by Codebase's Jeff Koyen, a veteran media executive, award-winning journalist and technology entrepreneur, who has worked for Wired, The New York Times, Crain's New York, Adweek and many other news organizations. Based in Brooklyn, with team members distributed globally from Bangkok to Vancouver, Pressland is building a data management platform designed to serve organizations on the front line in the fight against fake news.

Using proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP), Pressland analyzes around-the-clock global news output and creates data sets and indices that can be licensed by social networks, media outlets and other news distributors to improve audience trust. Pressland also publishes News-to-Table (www.newstotable.com), a digital magazine dedicated to issues of media trust and transparency.

All Tech Is Human and Pressland will work together to solve the ongoing issues of media trust and transparency.

Jeff Koyen, Codebase's Chief Strategy Officer, stated: "At Pressland, our mission is to build products that will help restore the public's trust in media, but the public's trust in data and technology has also begun to erode. Tomorrow's platforms must put the public's concerns about privacy first. By partnering with All Tech Is Human, ethical technology will be woven into Pressland's technological DNA from this early development stage, and as we scale."

David Ryan Polgar stated: "Pressland is an ambitious project that aimed directly at two major issues facing the current information ecosystem - trust and transparency. We're thrilled to join Jeff and his team in building a software platform that is both commercially viable and contributes to an equitable tech future."

Run by a hands-on team of entrepreneurial and technology experts, Codebase Ventures invests early in great ideas, making strategic investments in emerging sectors and markets, including cannabis and technologies such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies, where innovative business models and technologies have the potential to be transformative and deliver the greatest value to shareholders.

For more information please visit the company's website www.codebase.ventures, contact Brian Keane, Director, investor relations at 778-806-5150 or email ir@codebase.ventures.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47263