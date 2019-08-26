Amer Sports Oyj: Arbitral Tribunal Has Confirmed Mascot Bidco Oy's Redemption Right Regarding Amer Sports Corporation's Shares and Trading in Amer Sports Shares Has Been Suspended

Amer Sports Corporation

Arbitral Tribunal has confirmed Mascot Bidco Oy's redemption right regarding Amer Sports Corporation's shares and trading in Amer Sports shares has been suspended

The Arbitral Tribunal appointed by the Redemption Committee of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has today confirmed that Mascot Bidco Oy ("Mascot") has the right to redeem the minority shares in Amer Sports Corporation ("Amer Sports") and that Mascot has the right to obtain title to the minority shares by posting a security approved by the Arbitral Tribunal for the payment of the redemption price and the interest accruing thereon.

Amer Sports has on 15 August 2019 submitted a delisting application to Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd concerning its shares. Amer Sports has requested in the application that the quotation of its shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd be terminated as soon as possible upon Mascot having gained title to all the shares in Amer Sports in the redemption proceedings.

Pursuant to the confirmation of Mascot's redemption right, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd has suspended public trading in Amer Sports' shares today at 4:16 p.m. The posting of the security and the subsequent delisting of Amer Sports' shares will be announced in due course through a separate stock exchange release.





AMER SPORTS

Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Arc'teryx, Peak Performance, Atomic, Suunto, Wilson and Precor. The company's technically advanced sports equipment, footwear and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).

