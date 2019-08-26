The global neuromuscular diseases therapeutics market size is poised to grow by USD 6.05 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of more than 14% during the forecast period.

Read the 134-page research report with TOC on "Neuromuscular Diseases Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by type (biologics and small molecules), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) 2019 2023".

The market is driven by novel approvals. In addition, the huge unmet need for neuromuscular diseases therapeutics to further boost the growth of the market.

The neuromuscular diseases therapeutics market has been witnessing a number of approvals of novel therapeutics for the treatment of various indications. This is mainly due to advanced research being conducted on highly morbid and progressive indications. Spinal muscular atrophy is one of the major neuromuscular diseases for which the market has witnessed therapeutic approvals. Some of the drugs that recently got approval for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy include SPINRAZA by Biogen and ZOLGENSMA by Novartis. Therefore, the novel drug approvals are expected to fuel the global neuromuscular diseases therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.

Although many novel drugs have been approved for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, the market still witnesses a huge unmet need for drugs that are safe and effective. Thus, several vendors are conducting research on developing novel therapeutics, such as disease-modifying drugs, which can treat the complex nature of neuromuscular diseases. Thus, the high unmet need for therapeutics will create huge opportunities for vendors to come up with novel drugs, thereby fueling the market growth during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Biogen Inc.

Novartis AG

PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sanofi

Market Segmentation by Type:

The neuromuscular diseases therapeutics market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Biologics

Small Molecules

Key Regions for the Neuromuscular Diseases Therapeutics Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

