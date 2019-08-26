A1 Auto Transport, Inc.: A1 Auto Transport Announces the Launch of their Car Shipping Voice Bot for Google Assistant

The Car Shipping Voice Bot Will Help People Find and Compare Auto Shipping Rates for the Locations They are Shipping the Car to and From

APTOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2019 / A1 Auto Transport car shipping voice bot for Google Assistant.

To learn more about the car shipping bot for Google Assistant, please visit https://assistant.google.com/services/a/uid/000000f7b0dfb126?hl=en.

As Webster noted, the car shipping voice bot for Google Assistant is like having a personal auto transport assistant inside a smartphone or other mobile device. It will help people to quickly find and compare vehicle shipping rates for the specific locations they wish to ship a car to and from.

"It uses exclusive vehicle shipping rates sourced directly from A-1 Auto Transport, the most trusted name in car transportation services with over 30 years' experience in shipping America's vehicles," Webster noted, adding that thanks to the new car shipping voice bot, shipping a sedan, truck, SUV, van, classic car or other type of vehicle will be easier, quicker, more affordable and less stressful than ever.

The fact that A1 Auto Transport is now offering such a user-friendly and innovative car shipping voice bot for Google Assistant will not surprise the many satisfied clients they have worked with over the years. For over three decades, the company has earned a well-deserved reputation for offering the best customer service, every time.

The founders of the company truly understand that they are doing more than safely shipping a vehicle. The team at A1 Auto Transport is there to make sure that their clients have all of the information they need and that they receive the best possible price. And now, with the addition of the car shipping voice bot, this process will be easier than ever.

"The auto transport industry can be difficult to navigate. Our goal is to make your experience a simple one," Webster noted.

About A1 Auto Transport:

Whether people are shipping their car, truck, boat, RV or motorcycle, A1 Auto Transport has everybody covered. With over 30 years of experience, they have perfected the shipping process from origin to destination safely, quickly, affordably, and with no hassle. See why tens of thousands have shipped their vehicles through A1 Auto Transport. For more information, please visit https://www.a1autotransport.com/about-us/.

Contact:

Joe Webster

marketing@a1autotransport.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: A1 Auto Transport, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557417/A1-Auto-Transport-Announces-the-Launch-of-their-Car-Shipping-Voice-Bot-for-Google-Assistant