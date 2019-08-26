The "Europe Lipstick Market By Product Type (Gloss, Matte and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Multi Branded Retail Stores, Departmental/Grocery Stores and Others), By Country, Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the European lipstick market is forecast to surpass $2.4 billion by 2023.

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to rising inclination of women towards cosmetics including lipstick, to look fashionable and trendy. Moreover, developing countries in the region are witnessing growth in lipstick market backed by increasing purchasing power of consumers in these countries.

Additionally, rising focus of lipstick manufacturers on product innovation coupled with attractive and innovative packaging and changing market strategies is further anticipated to aid the growth of Europe lipstick market during forecast period. The European lipstick market is controlled by these major players, namely L'Oreal International, Christian Dior, Shiseido Company, The Estee Lauder Companies, and Revlon.

The report discusses the following aspects of the Lipstick market in Europe:

Lipstick Market Size, Share Forecast

Segmental Analysis By Product Type (Gloss, Matte and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Multi Branded Retail Stores, Departmental/Grocery Stores and Others), By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities

Key Topics Covered

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Lipstick Market Outlook

5. Europe Lipstick Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size Forecast

5.1.1. By Value and Volume

5.2. Market Share Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type (Gloss, Matte and Others)

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Departmental/Grocery Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Multi-branded Stores, Exclusive Stores and Online Stores)

5.2.3. By Country

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Product Type

5.3.2. By Distribution Channel

5.3.3. By Country

6. United Kingdom Lipstick Market Outlook

7. Italy Lipstick Market Outlook

8. Germany Lipstick Market Outlook

9. France Lipstick Market Outlook

10. Spain Lipstick Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges

12. Market Trends Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Profiles

13.1.1. L'Oreal International

13.1.2. Christian Dior SE

13.1.3. Shiseido Company Limited

13.1.4. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

13.1.5. Revlon Inc.

14. Strategic Recommendations

