The global semiconductor process control equipment market size is poised to grow by USD 1.74 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing demand for IoT devices. In addition, the growing investments in lower technology node are anticipated to further boost the growth of the semiconductor process control equipment market.

The use of IoT devices is increasing at a significant rate, as it helps in achieving operational efficiency and optimize business processes. Moreover, developments in wired and wireless technologies, government initiatives on implementing energy-efficient systems, and the introduction of HMI technologies are also stimulating the demand for IoT devices. These factors are resulting in the development of high-performance IoT chipsets, which will drive the demand for specialized equipment for manufacturing thin-profile semiconductor ICs. This will have a significant impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market Companies:

Applied Materials Inc.

Applied Materials Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells a wide range of manufacturing equipment that are used to fabricate semiconductor chips. The company offers UVision 8, which is a wafer inspection equipment that features core technology of deep ultraviolet (DUV) laser illumination and full polarization control.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. operates under business segments such as science medical systems, electronic device systems, industrial systems, and advanced industrial products. The company offers Wafer Surface Inspection System LS Series, which is used to detect defects on unpatterned wafers with a mirror-finished surface.

KLA Corp.

KLA Corp. is one of the leading global companies in the semiconductor process control equipment market. The company offers Archer 600, which is a metrology equipment that provides accurate feedback of on-product overlay error for inline monitoring asvnd wafer disposition at leading-edge design nodes.

Nanometrics Inc.

Nanometrics Inc. is the manufacturer of Atlas II+. This equipment is a next-generation tool for high-performance process control metrology. The device enables measurements of the smallest semiconductor design features in development, including complex device structures at 1x nm technology nodes.

Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Rudolph Technologies Inc. is one of the prominent vendors in the market. The company offers NovusEdge System, which is an automation platform with wafer transfer and sorting capability to be combined with up to two inspection modules for the frontside, edge, and backside inspection.

Technavio has segmented the semiconductor process control equipment marketbased on the type and region.

Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Inspection equipment

Metrology equipment

Process control software

Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

The Americas

APAC

EMEA

