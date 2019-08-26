The Emirati utility and the Chinese communications giant and inverter maker have discussed how they can work together to roll out solar and storage in Dubai as well as collaborating on cyber security and the use of AI to analyze cyber threats.Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) yesterday announced the latest phase of its collaboration with Chinese communications giant Huawei. The UAE state-owned infrastructure company said a strategic summit held with counterparts from Huawei discussed how the partners will work together on information and communications technology security, cyber security, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...