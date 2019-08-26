The global gallbladder cancer therapeutics market size is poised to grow by USD 75.79 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the rising risk factors for gallbladder cancer. In addition, the advent of targeted therapy is anticipated to further boost the growth of the gallbladder cancer therapeutics market.

Gallbladder cancer is a multifactorial, dependable progression, which makes it difficult to define the risk attributable to one factor. However, obesity is explicitly associated with the development of gallbladder cancer. There are several other risks that increase the chances of developing gallbladder cancer, which includes cholelithiasis, chronic inflammation, and gallbladder polyps. Such rising risk factors for gallbladder cancer are expected to fuel the gallbladder cancer therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Gallbladder Cancer Therapeutics Market Companies:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sales of innovative medicines. The company's key offerings include PLATINOL, a cisplatin-based chemotherapy approved for the treatment of gallbladder cancer.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Eli Lilly and Co. is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of human pharmaceutical products worldwide in the following therapeutic areas: endocrinology, oncology, cardiovascular, neuroscience, immunology, and others. The company offers GEMZAR, which is an intravenously administered chemotherapy approved for the treatment of various oncology indications, including gallbladder cancer.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. develops and sells various therapeutic drugs and in-vitro diagnostic tools. The company's key offerings in the market include XELODA, which is a capecitabine-based therapy used for the treatment of various oncology indications, including gallbladder cancer.

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer Inc. develops internal medicine, vaccines, oncology products, inflammation and immunology products, rare disease products, and consumer healthcare products. The company provides ADRUCIL, which is an intravenously administered fluorouracil approved for the treatment of gallbladder cancer.

Sanofi

Sanofi develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the treatment of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancers, immunology, inflammation diseases, multiple sclerosis, neurology indications, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. The company's key offering ELOXATIN is used for the treatment of gallbladder cancer.

Technavio has segmented the gallbladder cancer therapeutics marketbased on type (and geography.

Gallbladder cancer therapeutics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Combination therapy

Monotherapy

Gallbladder cancer therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

