26.08.2019 | 17:01
(60 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Edam Funding One Limited Publishes Interim Financial Statements

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edam Funding One Limited publishes its Interim Financial Statements as at30 June 2019 together with its Interim Management's Statement of Responsibility for Financial Reporting.

The information is available at http://www.edamfundingonelimited.ky

For further information please contact:
Name: EDAM Funding One Limited
Address: c/o MaplesFS Limited, PO Box 1093
Postal code: KY1-1102
City: George Town
Country: Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
Phone number: +345-945-7099
Fax number: +345-945-7100
E-mail: cayman@maplesfs.com


© 2019 PR Newswire