A tribute to Guy Sella has hailed 'a brilliant man' and 'a revolutionary trailblazer' who was 'vibrant and energetic' yet 'down-to-earth and approachable'.The world of solar has lost one of its driving forces with the death of Guy Sella, founder and co-chairman of Israeli inverter giant SolarEdge. The former venture capitalist founded the company in 2006 and subsequently stated: "We wanted to make solar energy smarter and more affordable to help mankind meet a justified growing energy demand in a sustainable way that reduces our global carbon footprint." That quote, made by the charismatic ...

