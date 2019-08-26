Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market research engagement for a specialty chemical company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to adapt to the fast-evolving marketplace and achieve a huge increase in their sales rate. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client reduce time to market and enhance profit margins by 41% in a year.

Although the specialty chemicals industry has been witnessing positive growth over the past few years, rapid demand for multi-stage manufacturing and sustainability issues are still increasing challenges for companies operating in the specialty chemicals industry. In an attempt to succeed in today's competitive marketplace, companies in the specialty chemicals sector are under the pressure to undertake strategic planning to tackle challenges coming their way. This is where Infiniti's market research solution comes into play. By leveraging market research solutions, companies can analyze the industry's fluctuating dynamics and identify sources of cost advantage.

The business challenge: The client is a specialty chemical company based out of Europe. With the changing market dynamics and entry of new players, the client faced difficulties in keeping pace with market transformations and meeting customers' demands. Also, due to their inability to adapt to the fast-changing marketplace, they witnessed a huge dip in their sales rate.

They realized the need to conduct a market research study to identify profitable markets for expansion. Furthermore, by leveraging Infiniti's market research engagement, they wanted to efficiently manage the product demand, competitively price their products, and keep up with regulatory changes.

The solution offered By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering market intelligence solution, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to identify profitable markets for expansion. Also, the experts helped the client to evaluate the capital requirements for the market expansion plan.

Moreover, demand and supply analysis was conducted as a part of the market research solution. This phase of the engagement helped the client in accurately forecasting the demand for their product and reducing cases of stock-outs and overstocks.

Infiniti's market research solution helped the client to keep pace with all the market changes and demand fluctuations in the industry. As a result, the company achieved an increase in their profit margins by 41%.

Infiniti's market research solution helped the client to:

Identify changes in emerging regulations and better prepare for changes pertaining to industry regulations

Pursue profitable market expansion opportunities

Infiniti's market research solution offered predictive insights on:

Assessing competition in the local market

Forecasting the product demand with complete accuracy

