Web Presence: Jeff Nock's Top 3 Tips for a Successful Social Media & Marketing Campaign for Your Business

IOWA CITY, IA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2019 / Business Consultant, Jeff Nock sheds light on scalability through social media campaigns. Extending a company's brand through the right social media channels can be cost effective and very impactful. Jeff Nock encourages businesses of all kinds to leverage social media to help attain their overall goals.

#1 Branding through Social Media

In order to grow market share, companies must execute marketing strategies to generate new interest in their products or services. Using social media to further brand your company should be a key strategy for companies of all sizes. But when it comes to social media, staying true to your image and brand's directives is essential. No matter how or where you are promoting your business, your branding must be consistent. When you begin to think about your social media presence, make sure that your brand and image are consistent and match up with your objectives and goals.

#2 User-Generated Content

User-generated content is when customers or clients create or post content about your products or services online. Having your customers share your value proposition is much more effective to potential clients then the company sharing its own value proposition. This is because potential buyers will give much more credibility to what customers of a company say about that company versus what the company says about itself.

#3 Cross Channel Marketing

Cross channel marketing is a great way to promote your business for a very cost-effective, marginal investment. Choosing the appropriate channels that suit your business best is vital. Often for companies that market to businesses (B to B), LinkedIn and videos (whether through YouTube or directly) are great places to start as those are digital platforms that are used by businesses. For companies marketing directly to consumers (B to C), Facebook and other digital platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, Spotify, Pinterest, Snapchat, and Slideshare can be very effective, cost efficient tools.

Whether through digital platforms, or more traditional media like print, radio, or TV, consistently utilizing your brand and being consistent with your messaging across all platforms is crucial. These coordinated campaigns should drive potential customers to action, whether to visit your website for more information, or to contact you directly.

