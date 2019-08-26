Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), a global provider of security and business intelligence solutions that protect content, devices, applications and communications, today announced that chief strategy officer Asaf Ashkenazi is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion during Drive World Conference Expo.

Titled, "Hacking the Autonomous Vehicle," the session takes place Wednesday, August 28 from 8 to 8:55 a.m. in Room 207 of the Santa Clara Convention Center. It's slated to focus on the hacker threat and automakers' related challenges to properly securing constantly connected vehicles.

"Autonomous vehicles are gaining ground quickly and cybersecurity threats are clearly top of mind," Ashkenazi said. "Drive World is the perfect venue to highlight the industry's specific, technical challenges in regard to the actual code that helps run these vehicles. Placing the issue front and center and proactively addressing code protection now bolsters confidence and peace of mind for automakers and passengers alike."

Drive World Conference Expo is a three-day inaugural event that brings together the brightest minds across the automotive electronics and embedded systems industries who are looking to shape the technology of tomorrow. For more information, visit www.driveworldexpo.com.

