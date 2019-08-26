Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2019) - Asterion Cannabis Inc. ("Asterion" or the "Company"), announces the appointment of Mr. Peter Ryan, PhD, BEng, BBus, MProMan, as the Director of Development (Australia).

Mr. Ryan is an executive engineer and business leader with a track record of delivering strong operational results in organisations operating within the infrastructure and construction industry. Mr. Ryan's career spans over 25 years, during which time he has worked throughout Australia, South East Asia and the South Pacific and has overseen the completion of a diversified portfolio of complex projects in numerous market sectors, including in the health, infrastructure, building, renewable energy and manufacturing sectors.

Mr. Ryan has shown the ability to develop and lead successful businesses that are underpinned by clear strategic vision and strong corporate governance. Previously, Mr. Ryan was an executive of Leighton Contractors, where he was responsible for delivering over $5 billion in projects across ten market sectors. Most recently, Mr. Ryan was the Managing Director of WBHO's Australian infrastructure business, where he led the transformation of the company's Australian operations into a diversified national infrastructure and construction business.

"We are very pleased to have Mr. Ryan join our team," stated Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and CEO of Asterion. "With his extensive experience working in large-scale infrastructure and construction throughout Australia, South East Asia and the South Pacific, his proven ability to deliver operational results will be ideal for Asterion as we work to bring our Toowoomba cannabis facility into production."

Mr. Ryan commented: "I am excited to be associated with Asterion to develop its world class Toowoomba cannabis production facility, which will create employment opportunities for the local community and support the advancement of medical cannabis globally."

About Asterion

Asterion is a Canadian medicinal cannabis company with operations in Australia, specializing in medical cannabis with a goal of becoming an industry leader in next generation cannabis products. Asterion is focused on the future of advanced agriculture and aims to produce the highest quality genetically uniform cannabis strains, at an affordable price.

Asterion is led by a team of highly experienced executives with over 120 years of combined experience in medical cannabis, renewable energy, capital markets, and other highly relevant sectors across North America, Oceania, Europe, Africa and Asia.

