Bigben Interactive: BIGBEN announces a new exclusivity agreement with the Epic Games Store

WRC 8,Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory and Bee Simulator will make their debut exclusively on the Epic Games Store

Lesquin (FRANCE), August 26, 2019 - Bigben has announced that the PC version of three of its year-end games will be making its launch debut exclusively on the Epic Games store: WRC 8 scheduled for release on September 5th, Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory which will be released on October 3rd, and Bee Simulator, which will be available from November 14th, 2019. The announcement is part of an exclusive one-year-deal.

"We are very pleased to be reinforcing our Epic Games store offer with a variety of unique games from our catalogue. Our latest offer is comprised of three games that are very different from each other: Bee Simulator, a superb family game; Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory, a tactical CRPG brimming with dark humour; and WRC 8, the official simulation of the FIA World Rally Championship, which will also be the first rally game available on the Epic Games Store."said Benoit Clerc, Head of Publishing at Bigben.

WRC 8 is the most complete and authentic official WRC simulation ever made. New off-road physics for all surfaces, a completely redesigned Career Mode, extreme and dynamic weather conditions, 52 teams, 14 countries, over 100 special stages, weekly challenges and an eSports mode... Experience the most intense WRC yet!

In Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory, control a team of four Troubleshooters of dubious loyalty, who (mostly) obey orders from Friend Computer, a paranoid and irrational artificial intelligence. Inspired by classic CRPGs, the game is the first official adaptation of the cult role-playing game.

See the world through the eyes of a bee in Bee Simulator! In a world inspired by iconic Central Park in New York, you play as a pollinator bee who has set up home in one of the park's trees. Your life is turned upside down one day when humans decide to cut down your tree. The fate of your hive is thrust into your tiny hands.



Paranoia & Copyright © 1984, 2016, 2019 by Eric Goldberg & Greg Costikyan. All Rights Reserved. Cyanide S.A., Authorized User.

Published by Bigben Interactive and developed by Black Shamrock and Cyanide Studio.

About Bigben

Bigben is a major video game publisher, designer and distributor of mobile phone and gaming accessories as well as audio products. The group, recognised for its innovation and creativity, aspires to become a European leader in each of the sectors it is active in. www.bigben.fr

About Epic Games



Founded in 1991, Epic Games is the creator of Fortnite, Unreal, Gears of War, Shadow Complex, and the Infinity Blade series of games. Epic's Unreal Engine technology, which brings high-fidelity, interactive experiences to PC, console, mobile, AR, VR and the Web, is freely available at unrealengine.com. The Epic Games store offers a handpicked library of games, available at epicgames.com. Follow @EpicGames for updates.

About WRC Promoter GmbH

WRC Promoter GmbH is responsible for all commercial aspects of the FIA World Rally Championship, including TV production and the marketing of global media and sponsorship rights. The Promoter also has responsibility to increase the field of participants and to propose the venues that form the FIA WRC calendar.

The World Rally Championship is the FIA's premium rally series. WRC showcases authentic motorsport, high performance cars and the world's best drivers competing in dramatic surroundings ranging from the ice and snow of Scandinavia to the blistering heat of Mexico. Established in its current format in 1973, WRC participants battle for the drivers' and manufacturers' world titles at 14 rallies spanning 16 countries and five continents. Additional championship information can be found at www.wrc.com and www.wrcplus.com

About Paranoia creators

Greg Costikyan is a five-time winner of the Origins Award for Best Game of the Year and was inducted into the Adventure Gaming Hall of Fame in 1999. Eric Goldberg is a three-time winner of the Origins Award and the designer of MadMaze, the first online game to draw one million players.

About VARSAV Game Studios

VARSAV Game Studios is a game development studio from Poland founded in 2017. We develop and publish video games for PC and consoles. Our team is 40 young, talented specialists who have gained their experience in companies like: Bloober Team, CI Games, Flying Wild Hog, The Farm51 Group and Vivid Games.

The studio's key focus is to develop "games from a different perspective", showing the player a unique perspective of the main character, previously unknown in other games.

