Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 26.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 851144 ISIN: US3696041033 Ticker-Symbol: GEC 
Tradegate
26.08.19
18:07 Uhr
7,243 Euro
+0,077
+1,07 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,195
7,212
18:21
7,193
7,215
18:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY7,243+1,07 %
UTAIR AVIATION JSC--