A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of their latest clinical trial data analysis engagement for a leading pharma company.During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a leading pharma company to compare the two treatment groups for disease-free interval and survival using advanced statistical analysis techniques.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005500/en/

Quantzig is well-known for helping its clients for over 15 years across the globe with its healthcare analytics solutions. Our healthcare analytics solutions help businesses to address key challenges, reduce costs, increase margins, and gain a competitive market advantage. Also, our portfolio of healthcare analytics solutions helps pharmaceutical companies to gain consolidated and actionable insights, and risk mitigation and resolution of issues for medical cost management, providers claim processing, and improved payment accuracy.

The Business Problem

The client, a leading global pharma company, wanted to identify the recurrence rate of the disease and analyze factors impacting survival rate of their patients.

This case study explains how we helped the client with our clinical trial data analysis to gain valuable insights into adverse events, patient characteristics, and segments level.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

Our experts adopted a comprehensive approach including three phases to help the client tackle their core business challenges. The solution offered helped the client to gain valuable insights into adverse events, patient characteristics, and segments level. Also, the client was able to improve their patient data quality check mechanism by highlighting current inefficiencies in the data entry process.

Quantzig's clinical trial data analysis solutionshelped the client to:

Reduce the risk of multiple surgeries

Improve the patient data quality

Quantzig's clinical trial data analysis solutionsoffered predictive insights on:

Predicting the optimal therapy line as well as medication-based on model results

Evaluating the effectiveness of the prescribed medication

