Ontario Teachers' congratulates COO Rosemarie McClean on being appointed CEO of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund

TORONTO, Ontario, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Ron Mock, President and CEO of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (Ontario Teachers') today announced that Rosemarie McClean, Chief Operating Officer, Enterprise Operations, is leaving at the end of 2019 to become CEO of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund, effective January 1, 2020.

"Rosemarie has been with Ontario Teachers' for 33 years, and every part of the Plan has been positively influenced by her expertise and hard work," said Mr. Mock. "In addition to being enormously smart and capable, Rosemarie is a genuinely caring person who has always put our members first. We are thrilled for her as she embarks on this very exciting and impactful next phase of her career."

Rosemarie joined Ontario Teachers' in 1986 and since then she has taken on bigger and broader mandates, leading to her current position as COO, Enterprise Operations. During her tenure she has been instrumental in shaping the Member Services strategy and introducing award-winning programs and efficiencies. She has also helped enable the business through a stronger technology foundation and enhanced innovation and collaboration.

"I have been very fortunate to spend the majority of my career at such a great organization as Ontario Teachers'. The people here are truly exceptional. It has been an honour working with such dedicated teams, who come to work each day with the clear mission of providing excellent service and retirement security to teachers in the province of Ontario," said Ms. McClean.

Ms. McClean's final day at Ontario Teachers' will be December 31, 2019. Ontario Teachers' is evaluating next steps regarding the many areas for which Ms. McClean is currently accountable.

About Ontario Teachers'

The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (Ontario Teachers') is Canada's largest single-profession pension plan, with $201.4 billion in net assets at June 30, 2019. It holds a diverse global portfolio of assets, approximately 80% of which is managed in-house, and has earned an annual total-fund net return of 9.7% since the plan's founding in 1990 (all figures as at Dec. 31, 2018 unless noted). Ontario Teachers' is an independent organization headquartered in Toronto. Its Asia-Pacific region office is located in Hong Kong and its Europe, Middle East & Africa region office is in London. The defined-benefit plan, which is fully funded, invests and administers the pensions of the province of Ontario's 327,000 active and retired teachers. For more information, visit otpp.com and follow us on Twitter @OtppInfo.

Contact:

Lori McLeod

Ontario Teachers'

+1 416-730-7207

lori_mcleod@otpp.com