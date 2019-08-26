The "Bulgaria Telecoms Infrastructure, Operators, Regulations Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of Bulgaria's fixed-line telecom market, including data on regulatory developments, the strategies and performances of the major operators and an assessment of the evolution of fixed-line networks.

Bulgaria's telecoms market in recent years has been affected by the country's difficult macroeconomic climate, as well as relatively high unemployment and a shrinking population. These factors have contributed to steadily declining revenue across the sector since 2008. Consumers continue to migrate from fixed-line voice telephony to mobile and VoIP alternatives, while there is increasing pressure on SMS and MMS services from the growing use of alternative OTT messaging services.

Mobile network operators are also faced with reduced roaming revenue following the decision by the European Commission, which became effective from June 2017, to bring international roaming rates in line with domestic rates. In addition, the preference among consumers for bundled services has reduced revenue from stand-alone offers. Nevertheless, there are considerable opportunities for telcos to develop these bundled packages, not least of which is the higher retention rate among subscribers.

The telecom sector has benefitted from Bulgaria's adoption of EU regulatory measures, which has encouraged investment in the sector from other telcos as well as private equity firms. The incumbent Vivacom has been privatised, and the government no longer holds the golden share' which had enabled it to veto certain key decisions. Although the liberalised market has attracted new market entrants, Vivacom remains the dominant player.

Key Developments:

Telenor Group sells in business in Bulgaria to the PPF Group;

Regulator introduces IP interconnection; signs MoU with Montenegrin telecom regulator to cooperate on reducing cost of telecom services;

Amended Electronic Communications Act focused on enhancing regulator's powers;

Vestitel begins building second Greece-Bulgaria fibre link;

Report update includes the regulator's market data for 2017, telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key statistics

2 Country overview

3 Telecommunications market

3.1 Market analysis

4 Regulatory environment

4.1 Historical overview

4.2 Regulatory authority

4.3 Telecom sector liberalisation

4.4 Privatisation

4.5 Interconnect

4.6 Number Portability (NP)

4.7 Carrier selection/Carrier PreSelection

5 Fixed network operators

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Vivacom/Bulgarian Telecommunications Company (BTC)

5.3 A1 Bulgaria

6 Telecommunications infrastructure

6.1 Overview of the national telecom network

6.2 International networks

Companies Mentioned

Vivacom

Orbitel

Vestitel

A1 Bulgaria (MobilTel).

