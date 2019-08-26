The "Spain Mobile Infrastructure, Operators and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides statistics and market analyses on the Spanish mobile sector, including an assessment of regulatory issues, a profile of the major providers, and an analysis of mobile data services such as SMS, MMS, HSPA, LTE and 5G.

Spain has one of the largest mobile markets in Europe, with effective competition from four MNOs and a growing number of resellers and MVNOs. This competition, together with regulated roaming and mobile termination rates, has driven down the cost of mobile calls. The market has seen considerable changes in recent years, including the acquisition of Yoigo by Msmvil, by which the latter has become a full-service provider. There has also been increasing investment in network upgrades to support mobile data based on LTE technologies, while MNOs and vendors are also investing in 5G technologies and services.

Orange Spain and Vodafone Spain have acquired fixed-line operators in a bid to compete more effectively with Movistar in their bundled service offerings. Msmvil, operating under the Yoigo banner, has also become one of the main FttP providers in the country through its own network infrastructure as well as through network share agreements with Telefnica, Vodafone Spain and Orange Spain.

Key Developments:

Regulator concludes 3.7GHz spectrum auction;

Telefnica joins the 5G Technological Cities project;

Orange Spain teams up with Ericsson to trial 5G;

Vodafone Spain launches Spain's first NB-IoT network;

Telefnica closes down its home security service based on M2M;

Government launches consultation on 5G technologies and services;

Telefnica contracts Nokia Networks to upgrade and expand its LTE networks;

Msmvil sells passive infrastructure in 551 mobile towers;

Report update includes the regulator market's data updates to June 2018, telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market analysis

2 Mobile statistics

2.1 General statistics

2.2 Operator market shares

2.3 Mobile voice

2.4 Mobile data

2.5 Mobile broadband

3 Regulatory issues

3.1 Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions

3.2 Roaming

3.3 Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

3.4 Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)

4 Mobile infrastructure

4.1 5G

4.2 4G (LTE)

4.3 3G

4.4 Other infrastructure developments

5 Major mobile operators

5.1 Movistar

5.2 Vodafone Spain

5.3 Orange Spain

5.4 Yoigo (Msmvil)

5.5 MVNOs

6 Mobile content and applications Near Field Communications (NFC) M-commerce

Companies Mentioned

Movistar

Orange Spain

Vodafone Spain

Lebara

Lycamobile

Msmvil

YouMobile

