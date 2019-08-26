Regulatory News:

As a member of Gecina's Executive Committee (Paris:GFC), Romain Veber will report to Méka Brunel, Chief Executive Officer. He will take up his position on November 1, 2019.

Romain Veber, 40, who graduated from ESSEC, has 15 years' experience in the finance and real estate sector.

Romain started his career with Morgan Stanley in 2004, then moved to MGPA as Head of Acquisitions France. He joined the Norwegian sovereign fund, Norges Bank Investment Management, in London in October 2011 as Portfolio Manager, in charge of real estate investments on the French market and in Paris in particular.

In September 2017, he became Chief Investment Officer Europe for real estate. Under his leadership, Norges Bank Investment Management has carried out a dozen transactions over the last two years, primarily in Paris, London and Germany.

Gecina, at the heart of urban life

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.9 billion euros at end-June 2019. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has launched YouFirst, its relational brand.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

