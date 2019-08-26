Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:CEREN) (FR0012616852 CEREN1 PEA PME eligible) previously CERENIS Therapeutics today announced that the Ordinary General Meeting held on 26 August 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Company's registered office approved the appointment of Mr. Emmanuel Huynh as a member of the Board, in order to support the company's new development.

Dr. Richard Pasternak, Board Chairman and CEO, stated: "We welcome Mr. Huynh to our Board. He brings critical financial and deep business expertise to ABIONYX. Well known in the investment and biotech communities, his help and insights will provide us with important guidance as the Company moves forward with evolving strategies."

Emmanuel Huynh holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from Sciences Po Paris and a PhD in Political Sciences from the Sorbonne University. He is Partner and Managing Director of NewCap, an investor relations and financial communication consulting firm. He began his career in investment banking and financial management for large groups. He is also General Delegate of Club F, the first think tank dedicated to the Family Office in France.

About ABIONYX Pharma:

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients. The biotech assets inherited from CERENIS Therapeutics constitute a rich portfolio of valuable programs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and associated metabolic diseases such as NAFLD and NASH as well as a HDL targeted drug delivery platform in oncology, more specifically in immuno-oncology and chemotherapy.

1 The process of updating the company name, stock symbol (mnemonic code) is in progress with Euronext. The actual change will be the subject of a new press release.

