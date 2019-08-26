SSA Public Relations: Continuum Global Services Adds Executives To Its Senior Management Team

Global Customer Service Leader Names Rainer Diekmann As Managing Director, Europe And Alvaro Garcia as Managing Director, Latin America As Part Of Company's Newest Senior-Level Appointments

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2019 / Reflecting the company's continuing expansion in the US and key international markets, Continuum Global Solutions LLC (www.continuumgbl.com ) has announced several new additions to its senior management team, led by the appointments of Rainer Diekmann as Managing Director, Europe And Alvaro Garcia as Managing Director, Latin America and Caribbean.

Rainer Diekmann

Diekmann takes the helm of Continuum's European operations bringing 25 years of sales and management expertise to his new role. Prior to joining Continuum, Rainer was Vice President Germany and the European Portfolio Lead for Telecommunications, Media and Utilities at Conduent, Inc. Rainer was also the Founder and Managing Director of Invoco, an outsourced customer care company, and Managing Director of Walter Services. He graduated from University in Wiesbaden, Germany with a degree in economics.

Alvaro Garcia

Garcia joins Continuum Global Solution with over two decades of experience in the customer care industry, most recently serving as the Managing Director of South American Operations for Conduent, Inc. and Xerox. Alvaro also held numerous leadership roles at Entel, a multinational telecommunications firm based in Chile. He brings to his new Continuum leadership position a wealth of expertise with a strong understanding of managing telecommunications and contact centers in various Latin America countries including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Perú. Alvaro holds a Commercial Engineering degree from the Universidad Católica de Chile.

Rochelle Moyer

Also named to the Continuum management team are Ann Harts, who assumes the role of Director of Global Real Estate & Facilities , Rochelle Moyer, who joins the company as Vice President PMO and Compliance; Martii Simpson, who is named Director of Business Solutions; and Michael Dayton who will serve as Vice President of Work Force Management.

Ann Harts

Bringing over 20 years' experience in site selection, real estate strategy, labor analysis and public incentive advisory, Harts has previously led the global real estate operations for two publicly traded BPO organizations. As a three-time winner of Nearshore America's Most Influential Executives, she is also an award-winning speaker who has authored numerous articles, and hosted podcasts covering the customer care industry. She was also a co-founder of the LatAm Alliance, and a member of their Board of Directors. She received her bachelor's degree from Kansas State University and is a graduate of the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma.

Martii Simpson

Moyer, who will oversee project management, security and special projects as part of her new assignment with Continuum is a seasoned project and program management professional with experience in Lean Six Sigma, process optimization, risk management, operations and strategic planning. Prior to joining Continuum, she served as Implementation Director at Conduent, Inc. where she was responsible for managing a team of project managers. She also held similar program and project manager responsibilities at Xerox. She received her bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University and her MBA from the University of Rochester Simon School.

Continuum Global Solutions Adds To Management Team

Simpson joins Continuum with over 25 years of experience working in business process outsourcing, customer care and telecommunications. In addition to growing the footprint of the business, she oversees contract administration and requests for proposals. With a strong knowledge of business operation and business development including revenue forecasting, budgeting and margin improvement, she has been responsible for managing high profile, high visibility clients across large multi-national enterprises. Simpson has a BS Mathematics/Actuarial Science from Slippery Rock University and an MBA from Frostburg State University.

Michael Dayton

In his new position with Continuum, Dayton be responsible for the strategic direction and tactical guidance for capacity planning, real-time management, intra-day analysis, forecasting and scheduling at Continuum's 34 sites around the world. Dayton joins Continuum with more than 25 years of experience in contact center industry workforce management, operations and technology. He previously served as Vice President of Workforce Management for LPL Financial, the largest independent broker-dealer in the United States. Earlier in his career Michael held workforce leadership positions at Accenture, Hyundai Capital, PSCU Financial, Toyota Financial Services, Experian, Adelphia, Airtouch and People Support. Dayton is a member of the Society of Workforce Management Professionals, Workforce Management Software Group, International Call Center Group and Workforce Management Consultant Group. He received a BS in Management from Hayward University.

"As Continuum Global Solutions continues its commitment towards delivering to clients the highest levels of excellence, we are proud to attract senior-level executives that bring to the company unparalleled customer care expertise and outstanding track records of success. Together with our exciting new management team, we look forward to further serving the industry as a trend-setting industry leader," said Jerry Kinnick, President, President of Continuum Global Solutions.

About Continuum Global Solutions, LLC: Headquartered in Dallas, Continuum Global Solutions "CGS" customer care services and call centers have been embraced by top companies worldwide. The company's Fortune-500 clients rely on its expertise in customer care management. CGS customer care and call center solutions leverage world class voice, chat, email, and social technologies. Continuum has more than 15,000 employees in major international markets and serves tier-1 clients across multiple industry verticals. More information can be found at www.continuumgbl.com .

About Skyview Capital, LLC: Parent of Continuum Global Solutions, Skyview Capital, LLC is a global private investment firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, that specializes in the acquisition and management of mission critical enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services and niche manufacturing. By leveraging its operational capabilities and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. The Los Angeles Business Journal recently recognized Skyview as one of the top 25 private equity firms in Los Angeles. To date, Skyview has successfully completed over 25 transactions within its target market verticals. For further information, please visit www.skyviewcapital.com.

