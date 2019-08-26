Global Self Storage to Exhibit New 3rd Party Management Platform at 2019 Self Storage Association Fall Conference & Trade Show, September 3-6

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2019 / Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF), a real estate investment trust that owns and operates self-storage properties, will exhibit its new third-party management platform at the 2019 Self Storage Association (SSA) Fall Conference & Trade Show on September 3-6 at the MGM Grand Las Vegas. Attending from the company will be president and CEO, Mark Winmill, vice president, Don Klimoski, and marketing coordinator, Isabella Rahm.

Over the last several years, Global Self Storage has been generating peer-leading same-store revenue growth. Independent property owners seeking similar results are encouraged to visit the company at booth #148 to learn more about the new third-party management platform and discover how it can help maximize the value of their storage business.

Combined with the company's experienced and dedicated industry professionals, the comprehensive solution addresses the challenges that come with managing staff, budgets, billing, collections, auctions, rental rate adjustments, online marketing and maintenance.

"At this year's fall conference, we're introducing a management solution that we believe changes the competitive landscape for independent self-storage operators," noted Winmill. "With more than 2,000 attendees and hundreds of exhibitors, the SSA Conference presents an ideal venue to showcase this best-in-class platform to potential clients and partners."

For questions about the company's third-party management platform, please contact the company at (866) 536-SELF (7353). For any questions about the company or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your inquiry here.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, it owns and operates 11 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

For more information, go to ir.globalselfstorage.us or visit the company's customer site at www.globalselfstorage.us. Follow Global Self Storage on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

