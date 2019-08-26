Web Presence: Robert Thomson Offers a Closer Look at New Featured Listing

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2019 / Waterfront Properties' Robert Thomson provides insight into his latest incredible Frank Israel-designed listing in Jupiter, Florida.

With a bar, billiards room, clubhouse, gym, sauna, and more, Robert Thomson's spectacular Frank Israel-designed listing on Spyglass Lane comes to the market at $7.5 million. Located in Jupiter, Florida, and boasting more than 100 feet of beautiful water frontage, Waterfront Properties and Club Communities owner Thomson reveals more about the incredible property.

"In addition to its own bar, a billiards room, clubhouse, gym, and sauna, the property also boasts a media room and access to tennis courts, a golf course, health club, park, playground, and much more," reveals Thomson.

Directly on the waterfront, the property was designed by innovative and internationally renowned architect Frank Israel, and marks one of his final residential projects, according to Robert Thomson. "As you enter this one-of-a-kind modern marvel, you're immediately wowed by the unique structures and craftsmanship on offer," suggests the leading South Florida luxury real estate professional.

Featuring six bedrooms and five bathrooms, the home, he says, is a pure architectural wonder, with a large living room and dining room enjoying expansive waterfront views along with a barrier island, perfectly protecting the property's more than 100 feet of water frontage.

"Delight in countless hours outdoors with a wide lawn, lap pool, and covered entertaining areas," adds Thomson. "The master bedroom boasts both his and hers full baths and closets," he goes on, "plus a sitting area with wide picture windows, enjoying the ultimate in luxury and privacy."

Along with driveway parking, a large garage, and additional space for a golf cart and the owner or owners' boat or boats, exterior features at the $7.5 million property on Spyglass Lane also include a barbecue, gated entry, automatic pool cleaner, and a large, open gathering space, plus built-in garden and lawn sprinklers.

Inside, luxurious marble and wooden floors, skylights, walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, and an elevator are perfectly complemented by central air conditioning, high-tech security systems, a kitchen pantry, and all of the high-end, modern conveniences which the buyer of a home of this caliber might expect, according to Waterfront Properties boss Robert Thomson.

"The property is also ideally located," he adds, wrapping up, "for a number of excellent local elementary, middle, and high schools."

For more information, visit Waterfront Properties and Club Communities owner and co-founder Robert Thomson's listing on LuxuryRealEstate.com at https://www.luxuryrealestate.com/residential/3153122/.

