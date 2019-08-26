Web Presence: Himachal Mukhopadhyay Discusses How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve Healthcare Delivery for Everyone

ROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2019 / Healthcare professional Himachal Mukhopadhyay reviews emerging medical technology to determine its usefulness in practices around the world. Following trends in the media, he helps readers understand how artificial intelligence can be applied to healthcare and how it can expedite and strengthen the delivery of services of medical practitioners everywhere.

Himachal Mukhopadhyay has over two decades of healthcare experience to his name, and he's witnessed the growth and implementation of a range of technologies in the medical field. He's served as a strategic advisor on best medical practices, and he's a big believer in improved technology for optimized healthcare delivery.

"Our scientific understanding of certain illnesses like cancer or health factors like diet is growing at an exponential rate, but so is our relationship with technology," says Himachal Mukhopadhyay. "Newer, better tools help healthcare professionals provide total solutions with lower impact on the patient, and technology such as artificial intelligence is changing how doctor offices and hospitals interpret and organize data."

When people hear the term artificial intelligence (AI), they tend to rely on Hollywood depictions that spell disaster for humans. Instead, AI is a highly-specialized tool that can be implemented in a range of medical applications to enhance the overall process for both patients and practitioners.

Advances in AI are proving especially useful in fields like diagnostics where new algorithms and programs can search through and return information from huge sets of data. These tasks were reserved for office staff in the past, but newer and better AI interfaces can help us categorize data faster than ever and learn from bulk sets of information. This enhances many facets such as improved medical records, faster biometric and vital processing, quicker access to genetic information and more.

The fast thinking of AI saves time across the board and allows physicians and medical professionals to spend more time with patients and less time searching for information. Because of their ability to learn, certain AI programs can offer specific treatment advice after reviewing bulk sets of data from medical records.

"Through AI, computer systems can get to know patients and return anything from their documents that may be helpful in current diagnosis or treatment," says Himachal Mukhopadhyay. "These systems can go through countless data sets and provide speedy query results for patient information like Google."

In addition, artificial intelligence is being used as a bedside companion to certain patients (such as in remote patient monitoring technology) where it can record vitals and make suggestions beyond reminding them to take medications. It can act as an in-home nurse and provide direct links to medical information or assistance, freeing up time for medical professionals in physical offices.

"Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing medical delivery and patient record keeping, which is helping free up doctor's schedules to spend more time with the patients that need immediate attention," says Himachal Mukhopadhyay. "And we've only scratched the surface on what this technology is capable of."

