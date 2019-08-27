SeaChange Corporation: SeaChange International to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ACTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2019 / SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) announced today that the company will be presenting at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, September 4th at 2:30 pm PT at the Four Season Hotel. Presenting for SeaChange will be Mark Bonney, Executive Chairman and Yossi Aloni, Chief Commercial Officer.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed via the Events page of the SeaChange IR website (www.investors.schange.com) or by following the link below. After the event, a webcast replay will be available in the same location on the IR website.

http://wsw.com/webcast/gateway/seac/

SeaChange will also participate in the Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on Thursday, September 5th. Attending for the company will be Peter Faubert, Chief Financial Officer.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange is a leading supplier of Video Delivery Software Solutions. Our solution powers hundreds of cloud and on-premise video delivery platforms, servicing over 50 million subscribers worldwide. SeaChange offers value-based engagement which provides content and service providers with a complete software delivery platform for linear, VOD and TSTV over managed and unmanaged networks. The SeaChange Framework solution includes video back-office, media asset management, targeted advertising management, analytics and the client interface for STBs, Smart-TVs and mobile devices. Our solution is available as a product or managed service deployed on-premises, in the cloud or as a hybrid. For more information, please visit www.seachange.com.

CONTACT:

Investors

Mary T. Conway

Conway Communications

1-781-772-1679

mary.conway@schange.com

SOURCE: SeaChange Corporation

