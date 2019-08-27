

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the healthcare sector.



1. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS)



Aridis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, differentiated therapies for infectious diseases, including hospital-acquired infections, cystic fibrosis, and bloodstream infections.



Gained 25.56% to close Monday's (Aug.26) trading at $11.25.



News: No news



Near-term Catalyst:



Top-line data from a phase II trial of AR-105 in ventilator-associated pneumonia patients infected with P. aeruginosa is expected this quarter (3Q, 2019).



2. Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV)



Plus Therapeutics, formerly Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The lead product candidate in the pipeline is DocePLUS, a complex, injectable, patented, albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal docetaxel.



Gained 24.94% to close Monday's trading at $10.37.



News: No news



Recent event:



A 1-for-50 reverse stock split was implemented and the stock began trading on a split-adjusted basis beginning on August 6, 2019.



Near-term Catalyst:



A phase II clinical trial protocol for DocePLUS in Small Cell Lung Cancer patients with the platinum-sensitive disease who progressed at least 60 days after initiation of first-line chemotherapy is expected to be submitted in the second half of 2019.



3. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX)



Salarius Pharma is a clinical-stage oncology company targeting the epigenetic causes of cancers.



Gained 21.39% to close Monday's trading at $12.20.



News: The Company has entered into a collaborative partnership with the Ivy Brain Tumor Center at the Barrow Neurological Institute to test Salarius' therapeutic candidate, Seclidemstat, for the treatment of glioblastoma.



Seclidemstat is the lead drug candidate of Salarius and is currently being tested in a Phase 1 study for refractory or relapsed Ewing's sarcoma and a Phase 1 study for Advanced Solid Tumors.



Recent event:



On January 4, 2019, privately-held Salarius merged with public-listed Flex Pharma Inc., and the combined company was renamed Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.



4. Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)



Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology.



Gained 15.32% to close Monday's trading at $20.10.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



Gossamer has four clinical-stage product candidates namely, GB001, GB002, GB004 and GB1275.



-- A phase IIb study of GB001 in moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, dubbed LEDA, is underway, with an interim analysis expected in the first half of 2020. Full results from the LEDA study are expected in the second half of 2020. -- A phase II proof-of-concept study of GB001 in chronic rhinosinusitis, with and without nasal polyps, dubbed TITAN, is ongoing. Topline data from the TITAN study are expected in the second half of 2020. -- Enrollment in a phase Ib translational study of GB002 in patients with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension is expected to begin in the third quarter. Results from the Phase 1b study are expected in the first half of 2020. -- A phase Ib study of GB004 in active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis, is underway, with topline results anticipated in the first half of 2020. -- Enrollment in a phase 1/2 study of GB1275 in selected solid tumors is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2019. Initial data from this study is expected in the second half of 2020.



5. Capital Senior Living Corp. (CSU)



CSU is an operator of senior housing communities.



Gained 15.19% to close Monday's trading at $4.55.



News: No news



Recent event:



On August 8, 2019, the Company reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



For the second quarter of 2019, the Company reported revenue of $113.1 million compared with revenue of $114.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net loss in the recent second quarter widened to $12.53 million or $0.41 per share from $9.06 million or $0.30 per share in the year-ago quarter.



