The global digital photo frame market size is poised to grow by USD 47.19 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005685/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global digital photo frame market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 137-page research report with TOC on "Digital Photo Frame Market Analysis Report by distribution channel (offline and online), power source (electricity powered and battery-powered), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023" Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the high adoption of smart devices and home automation products. In addition, improvements in the standard of living are leading to the introduction of featured products, which is anticipated to further boost the global digital photo frame market.

The demand for smart homes and smart home décor products, such as digital photo frames, is growing across the world. A smart home system provides appropriate connectivity to all home appliances. Home décor products, such as digital photo frames, can be controlled remotely using smart connecting hubs. Thus, the growing demand for high-end smart, connected products across different regions will drive the growth of the global smart digital photo frames market during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Five Major Digital Photo Frame Market Companies:

Eastman Kodak Co.

Eastman Kodak Co. owns and operates under various business segments including print systems; enterprise inkjet systems; software and solutions; consumer and film; advanced materials and 3D printing technology. Through its digital photo frame category, the company offers digital photo frames of different sizes, colors, and features, such as the Kodak Easyshare M1020 10-Inch Digital Frame and the Kodak 8-inch M820 Digital Photo Frame.

HP Inc.

HP Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers of printing and personal systems. Through its printing segment, the company offers commercial and consumer printer hardware, supplies, solutions and services, and scanning devices. It also focuses on imaging solutions in commercial markets. The company offers digital photo frames of different sizes and features, such as HP-DF1010P1 10-Inch Digital Picture Frames and HP 10.1-inch WiFi Photo Frame.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Koninklijke Philips NV is one of the most popular companies, that operates under various business segments including diagnosis and treatment, connected care and health informatics, personal health, and others. The company also offers digital photo frames of different sizes, feature, and colors, such as SPF1237/12 and SPF1017/10.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. is one of the largest global brands that manufactures consumer electronics and provides IT and mobile communication, and device solutions. Some of the company's most popular products under the digital frame category include the 107H Digital Photo Frame and the Samsung SPF-85H Digital Photo Frame.

Sony Corp.

Sony Corp. operates under various business segments including game and network services, music, pictures, home entertainment and sound, imaging products and solutions, mobile communications, semiconductors, and financial services. The company offers digital photo frames of different sizes, colors, and features, such as DPF-A710, DPF-HD1000, and DPF-HD800.

Technavio has segmented the digital photo frame marketbased on the power source (electricity-powered, battery-powered), and region.

Digital Photo Frame Power Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Electricity-powered

Battery-powered

Digital Photo Frame Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Online

Offline

Digital photo frame Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Media Entertainment are:

Digital Video Content Market Global Digital Video Content Market by deployment (pay TV and OTT) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Stock Images Market Global Stock Images Market by application (editorial and commercial), license model (RM and RF), image source (macrostock and microstock) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005685/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

media@technavio.com