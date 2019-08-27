It's International Lottery Day, And The UK Has A New Way To Scratch For Free

The New Lucky Scratch Mobile App Is Making Free Lottery Scratchers That Award Real Prizes

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for International Lottery Day August 27, Fort Mason Games - the female-led mobile gaming company - announced today that their newest game, Lucky Scratch, is officially available in the United Kingdom.

Lucky Scratch, a mobile game that allows users to play free digital scratch-offs for the chance to win real prizes is now available in the UK. Players simply swipe their fingers across digital scratch cards to see if they have won a prize. Lucky Scratch is disrupting the multi-billion dollar lottery industry by giving players a free, ad-supported, alternative to the lotto with real cash prizes and gift cards paid out to lucky winners.

"We're excited to celebrate International Lottery Day with the official launch of Lucky Scratch in the UK. At Fort Mason Games, we seek to reinvent classic games, making them more fun and rewarding. While we make games to delight everyone, we pay particular attention to making games that women will love," said Kate Gorman, Fort Mason Games Founder and CEO.

The UK is ready for a new, digital way to play lottery-style games. According to a survey of more than 600 UK residents:

83% of UK residents have purchased scratch-off lottery tickets in the past year

81% of Britons wish there was a free way to play lottery games

51% of UK residents purchase lottery tickets on a regular basis

65% of UK residents report they spend up to £25 a month on lottery tickets

In addition to its main, lottery scratch off game, Lucky Scratch uniquely includes live Bingo games throughout the day where players can scratch-off digital Bingo balls and daub digital cards competing against others to win real cash for free. In this way, Lucky Scratch is bringing lottery games and Bingo into the digital age, and disrupting the industry with a free alternative.

Lucky Scratch has been wildly successful in the U.S. with more than 34 million scratch offs played in the first few weeks since launching. It has also reached the #1 spot for the Best New Free Casino Game in the US, Canada and Australia.

To try your luck with Luck Scratch, simply download the Lucky Scratch app for free from the Google Play Store or at www.fortmasongames.com .

ABOUT FORT MASON GAMES

Fort Mason Games is a mobile game company focused on helping players de-stress and relax. Led by CEO Kate Gorman, formerly Zynga's youngest Director of Product, Fort Mason Games is leading the industry by designing games that appeal to everyone, but with a special focus on meeting the needs of female players. Kate was named one of Forbes 30 Under 30 in Gaming in 2019. Fort Mason Games' debut game, Confetti Casino, features an assortment of slots themes, allowing players to bring the excitement of Vegas with them wherever they go. Confetti Casino can be downloaded for free at the Apple Store, Google Play Store, Amazon app store. Lucky Scratch features free to play digital scratch cards and live Bingo, and can be downloaded for free at the Google Play Store. Join the Lucky Scratch community on Facebook [ www.facebook.com/luckyscratchapp ], or on Instagram [@luckyscratchapp].

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/964538/UK_Lucky_Scratch.jpg