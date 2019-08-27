Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for the Star Project in Lençóis Paulista (SP), Brazil

Pöyry Press Release 27 August 2019 at 09:00 (EEST)



Plant expansion will increase pulp production from current 250,000 tons up to 1.5 million tons per year.

Bracell has awarded Pöyry with an EPCM (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Management) assignment to develop the BoP (Balance of Plant) of the Star Project. The services include interconnections between all process areas, turbo generators and steam distribution systems, the water cooling centre and other complementary systems.

The new mill located in Lençóis Paulista, state of São Paulo, will increase its current production capacity of 250,000 tons to 1.5 million tons per year. The new mill will be a flexible line, designed primarily to produce dissolving pulp to supply internal integrated demand.

Pöyry has been involved with the Star Project since the beginning and was responsible for conceptual study, environmental licensing support, basic engineering, and detail engineering for the site infrastructure and access road duplication.

The completion of the Star Project is scheduled for 2021.

The value of the order is not disclosed and will be booked in the Process Industries Division's order stock for Q3/2019.

Additional information:

Nicholas Oksanen

Executive Vice President, Head of Division Process Industries

Tel. +358 10 33 22294

e-mail: Nicholas.oksanen@poyry.com

Fábio Bellotti da Fonseca

President of Pöyry Brazil, Head of Process Industries Brazil

Tel. +55 11 3472 7737

e-mail: fabio.fonseca@poyry.com

