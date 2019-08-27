EQS Group-Media / 2019-08-27 / 07:39 *Media Release* *Last capital increase prior to listing of the HSC Real estate fund on the stock exchange* *Zurich, 27 August 2019 - The last capital increase prior to the listing of the Helvetica Swiss Commercial (HSC Fund) on the SIX Swiss Exchange will start on 9 September 2019 with a maximum of CHF 99.1 million. The issue proceeds will be used for the further expansion of the high-quality real estate portfolio. * From 9 to 20 September 2019, 12.00 noon CET, Helvetica Property Investors, the Fund Management Company, will carry out a capital increase of up to 99.1 million Swiss Francs for the HSC Fund. One (1) subscription right shall be allocated to each previous share. Four (4) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe to one (1) new share against payment in full of the issue price. Accordingly, the Fund Management Company has decided to issue a maximum of 868 570 new shares, increasing the number of shares outstanding from 3 474 281 to a maximum of 4 342 851. The issue price was calculated in accordance with the fund agreement and amounts to CHF 114 net per new share of the HSC Fund. The exact number of new shares to be issued will be decided at the end of the subscription period based on the subscriptions received. The new shares to be issued are to be paid on 30 September 2019. There is no official trading of subscription rights. The Fund Management Company reserves the right, after the subscription period has expired, to acquire shares that have not been subscribed for and then to place them on the market free of charge along with the custodian bank or third parties. The listing of the HSC Fund on the SIX Swiss Exchange is planned for the last quarter of 2019. The listing will benefit investors by increasing the liquidity of their shares. Until then, the HSC Fund will continue to be traded over the counter by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise in Lausanne. All relevant documents relating to the capital increase are available at www.swissfunddata.ch or www.HelveticaProperty.com [1] as of today. This announcement does not constitute an issue prospectus within the meaning of Art. 652a and Art. 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a prospectus within the meaning of the Federal Act on Collective Investment Schemes. *FOR MORE INFORMATION* Hans R. Holdener CEO and Managing Partner Phone + 41 43 544 70 80 E-Mail hrh@helveticaproperty.com All press releases can be found at www.HelveticaProperty.com [1] Financial statements are available on the website of the Fund Management Company http://www.HelveticaProperty.com [1] or www.swissfunddata.ch [2] *KEY DATA ON THE CAPITAL INCREASE* Issue volume Maximum CHF 99.1 Millionen Subscription ratio 4:1 Number of existing shares 3 474 281 Number of new shares Maximum 868 570 Offering price per share CHF 114 net (including issuing commission) Subscription rights trading No official subscription rights trading Subscription period 09. September 2019 - 20. September 2019, 12.00 CET Payment date 30. September 2019 Settlement of subscription The compensation is calculated rights according to the following formula: (Average of the bid prices of the fund shares during the subscription period - issue price)/4*1). If this formula does not result in a positive value, the value of the subscription right is zero. Subscription rights number 49252468 / CH0492524688 shares Securities number shares 33550793 / CH0335507932 Use of issuing proceeds Acquisition of properties in line with the real estate fund's investment strategy Fund Management Company Helvetica Property Investors AG, Zurich Custodian Bank Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, Lausanne Auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich *About Helvetica Property Investors AG* Helvetica Property Investors is an independent partner-owned and managed real estate fund management company regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. Helvetica Property Investors offers the full spectrum of real estate investments, including investment strategies, investment property selection, deal structuring, acquisitions, financing, portfolio management and sales. The firm offers both direct and indirect real estate investments in Switzerland on behalf of its clients. Helvetica Property Investors acts as fund and asset manager for the Helvetica Swiss Commercial real estate fund. / / / / / / *About Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund* The Helvetica Swiss Commercial real estate fund («HSC») and is an open contractual real estate investment fund under Swiss law open to all investors. The fund is suited for long-term value investors interested in a stable and consistent cash-flow. The fund invests in commercial properties with value appreciation potential across the most dynamic economic regions in Switzerland. The focus is on potentially undervalued properties with an attractive cash-flow yield. The fund manager pursues an active hands-on management approach to unlock and realize hidden potential in the properties by means of revitalization, renovations, vacancy reductions and lease extensions. The long-term goal is to build a broadly diversified portfolio by region, type of use, object size and tenant mix. *Disclaimer* This media release (i) does not constitute an issue prospectus within the meaning of Art. 652a or Art. 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or Art. 27 et seq. of the Listing Rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange nor a prospectus, simplified prospectus or Key Investor Information Document (KIID) within the meaning of the Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Act and (ii) may not be offered to the general public or otherwise made available to the public in Switzerland or from Switzerland. The documents solely relevant for an investment decision can be obtained from Helvetica Property Investors AG. Investments in financial products are associated with various risks, including the potential loss of invested capital. The price, value and return of collective investment schemes are subject to fluctuations. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance and does not guarantee future success. Helvetica Property Investors AG does not guarantee the realisation of the expected increases in value. Detailed information on securities trading and investments in collective investment schemes can be found in the brochure "Special Risks in Securities Trading" published by the Swiss Bankers Association. The information contained in this publication has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable by Helvetica Property Investors AG. Helvetica Property Investors AG does not, however, give any express or implied guarantee that the information and elements published are correct, complete, accurate or up-to-date. Helvetica Property Investors AG shall not be liable for any loss or damage (direct, indirect or consequential) caused by or in connection with the distribution of this document or its contents. The information contained in this document is subject to change without notice. Neither this media release nor copies thereof may be sent, taken or distributed in the United States or given to U.S. persons (within the meaning of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended). The same applies to all states and countries in which such distribution is prohibited. 