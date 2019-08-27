Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 27.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 869858 ISIN: FR0000125338 Ticker-Symbol: CGM 
Tradegate
23.08.19
17:02 Uhr
107,15 Euro
+0,05
+0,05 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPGEMINI SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPGEMINI SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
105,85
105,90
10:19
105,85
105,90
10:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CAPGEMINI
CAPGEMINI SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAPGEMINI SE107,15+0,05 %