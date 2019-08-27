Capgemini today announced that it has been named a Leader in Everest Group's inaugural Enterprise Platform IT Services in Banking and Financial Services (BFS) PEAK MatrixTM1 assessment for its ability to provide client-specific business transformation, innovation, and operational excellence.

"Banking and Financial Services firms are shedding their legacy systems to enhance customer experience, reduce time to market, augment operational efficiency, and manage evolving regulations. A platform-first approach to scale their digital capabilities at speed is pushing BFS firms to adopt third party enterprise platforms or products," said Ronak Doshi, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Credible market success, driven by a targeted go-to-market approach for large and mid-sized BFS firms, investments in developing end-to-end platform services capabilities via strategic partnerships with leading BFS industry-specific platform vendors, and appreciation by clients on platform assessment and integration services have helped Capgemini secure a position as a Leader in the inaugural Everest Group Enterprise Platform IT Services in BFS PEAK MatrixTM assessment."

Twenty service providers were evaluated in this inaugural PEAK MatrixTM for their market impact.

"We believe that what sets Capgemini apart from our competitors in the enterprise solutions space is our ability to provide end-to-end enterprise services from advisory through to solutioning, implementation and maintenance," said Nilesh Vaidya, Global Practice Lead for Banking and Capital Markets at Capgemini's Financial Services. "Our deep relationships and joint go-to-market with leading Enterprise Solutions providers meets the increasing need for enterprise solution adoption in the industry and we are honored that the Everest Group PEAK MatrixTM recognized our capabilities by placing us as a Leader in their assessment."

The full report, Enterprise Platform IT Services in BFS PEAK MatrixTM Assessment 2019: Modernization at Speed and Scale is on the Everest Group website.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of over 200,000 team members in more than 40 countries. The Group reported 2018 global revenues of EUR 13.2 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.

1 The PEAK Matrix is a framework to assess the relative market success and overall capability of service providers. Service providers are positioned on the PEAK Matrix based on evaluation across two key dimensions: market impact measured by the market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered, and vision capability measured by vision and strategy, delivery footprint, innovation and investments, and scope of services offered.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005564/en/

Contacts:

Capgemini Press Contacts:

Jalen Chapman (North America)

WE Communications for Capgemini

Tel.: +1 (212) 551 4864

E-mail: jchapman@we-worldwide.com

Bartu Sezer (EMEA)

WE Communications for Capgemini

Tel.: +44 (0)20 7632 3861

E-mail: bsezer@we-worldwide.com