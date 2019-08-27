Regulatory News:

Carrefour(Paris:CA)

China's State Administration for Market Regulation has given on August 26th 2019, the Suning.com group its agreement to buy an 80% stake in Carrefour China.

Following this decision, the closing of the transaction is expected by the end of September 2019.

