Bitsdaq Launchpad IEO - Colletrix to go live soon!

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / Bitsdaq Launchpad for quality projects is about to launch the next IEO - Colletrix (CIPX). At the same time, Bitsdaq will join Colletrix (CIPX) to launch a campaign to give back to the community and supporters.

Since the official launch of Bitsdaq Launchpad, Bitsdaq has received applications from hundreds of projects around the world. After a thorough review, Bitsdaq will launch the Collectrix IEO on August 30. The trading will start on August 31, and deposit and withdrawal will be opened in September. The specific rules and details of the IEO will be announced prior to the start of the subscription.

It is understood that Colletrix (CIPX) is expected to become the first platform that allows the original owner of intellectual property to grant a new lifetime license through tokenization. Colletrix will revolutionize the intellectual property (IP) and merchandise sales industries using blockchain technology to create a non-fungible token, resulting in a new business model that benefits both the original intellectual property owners and consumers. Colletrix's NFT watch has been well-received in the crypto-verse, getting approval from DFund's founder - Zhao Dong, OKEX COO and other notable figures. For investors, holding CIPX gives them priority to subscribe to a limited edition of the watch, and the project team will buy back CIPX on a regular basis.

At the same time, Colletrix's capable team has given the market a lot of confidence in its operation. Robert Trangui, the chairman, CEO and co-Founder of Colletrix, is also a co-founder of Undone. Currently, Undone's Japanese companies have taken over famous IP licenses such as Peanuts (Snoopy), Moomin, Ultraman, Disney (StarWars, Toy Story), Monopoly and others. These well-known IPs are likely to be introduced into the CIPX ecosystem in the future. In addition, Colletrix also has Michael Young as the chief merchandise officer and co-founder. Michael being a veteran Rolex watch craftsman means that the Colletrix watches that users get are of the same quality as Rolex.

As for why CIPX was chosen as Bitsdaq's next IEO in hundreds of projects, Bitsdaq founder and CEO Ricky Ng said Colletrix has a strong team with technical background, and that the project is at a relatively mature stage, with actual products that can be widely adopted. There is also a clear road map to ensure long-term healthy development. All these fulfils our stringent criteria for our IEO projects:

He says, "Bitsdaq Launchpad has been paying attention to projects with good user base and actual use case, and we are glad to announce that Colletrix meets our stringent requirement! Through Bitsdaq Launchpad, we provide the opportunity for the project to grow and develop, and at the same time, we provide investors with projects that are worth their attention. This is a win-win situation for the exchange, project and investors."

In order to build the Bitsdaq ecosystem, Bitsdaq launched the Bitsdaq Launchpad in April this year. Following that, Bitsdaq platform Token - BQQQ IEO began in May and Bitsdaq was able to secure strategic investments from well-known crypto institutions including NGC and Consensus Fintech Group during the private placement round. Finally, Bitsdaq's first IEO - BQQQ was successfully launched in June.

In addition, the second phase of Bitsdaq semi-anniversary carnival is ongoing, and the merchandise giveaway to the loyal supporters was well received. The third phase of the Bitsdaq's Semi-Anniversary Carnival will start soon, with even more rewards for the community. All awards will be issued within 15 calendar days after the event ends, please refer to the official website for more information.

Scan the QR code below to download the latest version of the Bitsdaq APP!

Bitsdaq Social Media Page:

Twitter English: https://twitter.com/BitsdaqExchange

Twitter Chinese: https://twitter.com/BitsdaqChinese

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR5E7EH5zvd6gXK0f4NWANQ

Bitsdaq Community:

Bitsdaq Telegram English: https://t.me/BitsdaqExchangeOfficial

Bitsdaq Telegram Chinese: https://t.me/BitsdaqExchangeChinese

Bitsdaq Telegram Turkish: https://t.me/BitsdaqofficialTurkish

Bitsdaq Telegram Russian: https://t.me/BitsdaqOfficialRussia

Bitsdaq Telegram Vietnamese: https://t.me/BitsdaqOfficialVietnam

Bitsdaq Telegram India: https://t.me/BitsdaqOfficialIndia

Bitsdaq Official Channel: https://t.me/BitsdaqOfficialChannel

About Bitsdaq

Media Relations

marketing@bitsdaq.com

www.bitsdaq.com

Bitsdaq is a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform operating in Asia and built on cutting edge trading technology. The company provides opportunities and solutions for customers who want access to a broader selection of digital assets on a secure and reliable platform.

SOURCE: Bitsdaq

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556947/Bitsdaq-Launchpad-IEO--Colletrix-to-go-live-soon